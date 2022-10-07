PEAKS ISLAND – Helene Anne Swarts is in heaven. Look up at the sun, and you will feel her love. Helene was a steadfast champion of her children, grandchildren, husband, son-in-laws, friends, and of course all of her dogs. Each day started with her sunny smile and affirmations for a glorious day. She was filled with gratitude for her life on Peaks Island, having spent most of it there enjoying the Island’s beauty. Helene adored each petal, pebble, leaf, cloud, wave, rock, storm, sunrise, sunset and child who walked the Island. Helene was a life-long scholar. She shared her passion for life through her poetry. Helene’s poetry is eternal. Her words are her gift to the world. She taught all her students kindergarten through graduate school to love words and literature. She inspired all to respect the gift of communicating one’s loves and feelings with language. We are extremely grateful that Helene was here to enjoy the publication of her latest book, Turning Like a Woman in a Dream. Helene’s light and words will eternally bless all.
There will be a graveside service at 12 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, at Pond Grove Cemetery, Peaks Island. Following, there will be a celebration of Helene’s incredible life journey at her beloved home.
There Is Nothing To Do But Hope
Yesterday
when the hills flattened out
like early morning
dreams
I remember the time oxen stood knee deep in grass
almost kneeling
Afterward
when the sky gathered into itself
the way old stories do,
large animals wandered into
my house. They rested on
the beds and couches
Tomorrow when time is accurate and sharp
we will all go into the hills where stories gather like a storm.
– Helene Swarts
