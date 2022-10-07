BIDDEFORD – James “Jim” Michael Foley, 81, of Prospect Street, died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Jim was born Feb. 6, 1941, in Portland, Maine, the son of the late Michael and Kathleen (Kay) Foley. He grew up in Portland, working with his grandparent’s Ski and Irene at their bar, The Union Luncheon on Fore Street in Portland, Songo and Nike shoe factories and for many years at Jordan’s Meats. He made many friends at Jordan’s and was well known for his famous spaghetti sauce which was greatly enjoyed at many company luncheons.

While working at Songo, he met Rose Ann LeProhon, and they married on Nov. 24, 1973. He enjoyed over 49 years with her and her large family. He was a beloved uncle to so many of the kids in the family on both sides. Jim was always willing to help someone out with a ride, a meal, a place to stay or just his good company.

Jim and Rose Ann were both members at the Portland Eagles and loved going there dancing on Saturday nights. They also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. Jim was very proud of his Irish heritage and a firm believer in his “Irish Luck,” often wearing lucky hats or jewelry to ensure his wins in cards, horse races and lottery tickets.

Jim was predeceased by his brother, Francis (Frank) Foley and sister, Carol Herrick. He is survived by his wife, Rose Ann Foley of Biddeford; a sister, Mary Proulx of Portland; two brothers, Phillip Foley and wife Kay of San Angelo, Texas, John J (Jackie) Foley and wife Loretta of Standish; a brother-in-law, Peter Herrick of Portland; many generations of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the amazing staff with Hospice of Southern Maine for the extraordinary care given to Jim. A special thank you to Shirley and Erin for their love and compassion.

Visiting hours celebrating Jim’s life will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022 from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, Maine. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m., at Brooklawn Cemetery, 2002 Congress Street, Portland. A luncheon will follow the burial at the Italian Heritage Club, 40 Westland Ave, Portland. To view Jim’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.