Marjorie Eisenberger Smith 1925 – 2022 COUSINS ISLAND – Marjorie Eisenberger Smith, formerly of Norristown, Pa., and Newark, Del., passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2022, at the home she shared with her daughter, Mary C. Hartman, and son-in-law, Matthew J. LaMourie on Cousins Island. She was born on March 30, 1925, to Grace E. and Jacob Eisenberger in Norristown, Pa., and was a lifetime member of Central Presbyterian Church, which was founded by her great-grandparents, John W. and Mary Upright. She attended Norristown High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in religious education from Beaver College (now Arcadia University) in Glenside, Pa. Upon graduation, Marjorie was Dean of Students at Beaver College and guided one of the first organized groups of American students to visit Europe after World War II. Marjorie continued post-graduate studies at Princeton Theological Seminary, Princeton, N.J., and The New School for Social Research, New York, N.Y. A talented pianist and soprano, she spent many years as an organist, choir director and soloist at churches in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York, where she was also the director of religious education. Marjorie exemplified what it means to age with grace. She had a kind word for everyone and truly cared about those who were less fortunate than her, generously donating her time and resources to support numerous local and national charities who fed and cared for veterans, the handicapped and infirmed. She also committed herself to many local and national environmental organizations and was passionate about the need to support unbiased public television and radio reporting. In later years, she was always ready for a rousing game of Monopoly or Masterpiece with her loving grandsons or enjoying her summer home in Pemaquid Falls, Maine. Her vivaciousness, curiosity and kindness was an integral part of her makeup and she maintained her unfailingly positive attitude and good nature to the end of her life. Marjorie is survived by her daughter, son-in-law and her three grandsons, Matthew II, Jonathan and Daniel LaMourie. She was predeceased by her brother, J. Gilbert Eisenberger, her first husband, Ralph R. Hartman, and her second husband of forty years, Kenneth M. Smith. Funeral arrangements will be private. To leave a note or share a memory please visit http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a gift to one of Marjorie’s favorite local charities, the Brunswick Food Pantry or the Pemaquid Watershed Association.

Send questions/comments to the editors.