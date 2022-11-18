Dean Alexander McDougal 1942 – 2022 OCALA, Fla. – DeanAlexander McDougal passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 surrounded by family in Ocala, Fla. at the age of 80. Dean was born May 24, 1942 in Bath to Daniel and Evelyn (Mary) McDougal. Dean graduated from Morse High School in Bath and Husson College in Bangor earning a bachelor’s degree in business. His working career took him from banking to the corporate world in Connecticut. He then bought his father’s business, McDougals Market, bringing him back to Bath, where he transitioned it to a convenience store and grew it into the thriving One Stop Food & Ice, eventually opening a second location in Lewiston. Dean also owned and operated several apartment buildings. Dean retired and he and Sharon became “snowbirds” in sunny Florida, returning to their lake home in Buxton every summer to enjoy family and the beauty that is Maine. Dean was known to family, friends, and the communities he lived in as a kind soul, always offering a friendly smile and jovial conversation. He loved his businesses, boating, swimming/socializing at the local “Y”, traveling with his wife, but above all, spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by many. Dean was predeceased by his parents; and siblings Vivian Perry and Karen MacMahan. Dean is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon Staples McDougal; his children William McDougal and wife Lisa, Michael McDougal and wife Michelle, Stephanie McDougal Elliott and husband Kenneth; his siblings Robert McDougal and Donna Tanasi; his grandchildren Mariah, Danielle, Brent, Autumn, Devyn, Noah, Brian, Caleb, Isaiah, and Faith, step-grandchildren Roxanne, Christene, and Kenneth Jr.; great-grandchildren Kayden, Keegan, Aria, and Carson; and several step-great and step-great-great-grandchildren.

