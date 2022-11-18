Julia Waller Cerrone 1922 – 2022 FALMOUTH – Julie(Dalrymple) Waller Cerrone, 100, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at her home in Falmouth. Julie was born to Philip and Helena Stewart Dalrymple on Sept. 24, 1922 along with her identical twin sister, Helena. The twins and their two older brothers, Philip and Stewart, grew up in Newton Centre, Mass. and enjoyed summers on Kennebec Point in Georgetown. The girls attended schools in Newton, Mass. and their beloved Wheelock College in Boston, Mass. where they earned degrees in early childhood education. In their teenage years the twins were gifted ice skaters, and Julie retained a lifelong love of the sport. She also later enjoyed sailing, skiing and tennis, often playing doubles with Helena. The twins looked so much alike that many could not tell them apart, and they delighted in dressing in a similar fashion, adding to the confusion of many new acquaintances. In 1945 Julie married David Jewett Waller, who also summered in Georgetown and grew up in Newton, Mass. After he finished graduate work at Harvard Business School in 1949, they moved to New Jersey, where they raised their son and daughter until 1965, when they moved to London, England, where David worked for Mobil Oil Corporation. In following decades, they moved to San Juan, Puerto Rico; Athens, Greece; and Hong Kong. Julie enjoyed the opportunity to live in distant places, but welcomed their return to the United States, where they settled in Weston, Conn. After David Waller passed away in 1985, Julie became an active member of the sorority PEO and a real estate agent, but retired when she met Col. Warren Edward Cerrone, whom she married in 1990. They enjoyed 25 years together, moving to Cumberland Foreside and spending summers in a cottage in Arrowsic, where the children and grandchildren of their combined families gathered together. Warren passed away in 2015, and Julie moved first to The Highlands, in Topsham, and later to Ocean View, in Falmouth, along with her kitty, Coco. She enjoyed watching sports on TV and visiting with her family, including her three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their spouses. She is survived by her son, David J. Waller and friend Katherine Mullen of Fort Myers, Fla., her daughter, Susan S. Waller and her husband, Ronald Leax, of Portland; her grandchildren Matthew Waller and his wife, Samantha of Prairie Lake, Minn., Laura Waller Dean and her husband, C.J. Dean of Duluth, Minn., and Andrew Waller and his wife, Meredith of Thornton, Colo.; her stepdaughter, Lesley Cerrone McLennan and husband, John C. McLennan IV of Montgomery, Ala.; and step-grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Her family wishes to thank the staffs of Falmouth House at Ocean View, Aging Excellence and Compassus Hospice for the exceptional care they provided Julie in her final year. A memorial service will be held in Georgetown next summer. Condolences may be expressed at FuneralAlternatives.net.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »