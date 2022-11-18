Marilyn (Tulloch) Whitaker 1937 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – For 85 years, Marilyn (Tulloch) Whitaker was relentless about quietly helping everyone around her to be comfortable and fed; be it the less fortunate in the world, the hungry in Brunswick, her loved ones, or everyone’s dog. She personally took on hospitality for the whole world. Marilyn wholeheartedly embodied the Methodist aphorism, “Do all the good you can, for all the people you can, in all the ways you can, as long as ever you can.” Even her hobby of painting, in oils and watercolors, made the world a more beautiful place. Marilyn, and her twin sister, Carolyn, were born in Titusville, Pa., to Bertha Howe Tulloch and George Kenneth Tulloch, in July of 1937. Her parents; her twin, her older sister, Clara Lou, and younger brother, John, all predeceased her. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Sam; her son, Paul Whitaker, his wife Angela, and their boys, Nathan and Eric; her daughter, Catherine Whitaker, and her children, Erin Heggarty and Conor Heggarty; her brother, George Kenneth Tulloch, Jr. and Julia, his wife and their daughters Anne and Jessica, and their spouses and children; and numerous nieces and nephews and their children. Marilyn and her siblings went to college after graduating from Titusville High School. Marilyn received a degree in Religion from High Point University. It was there that she met Earl, the brother of her future husband. He introduced her to Sam Whitaker, as a blind date. Years passed and Sam proposed to her in New York State. They just celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. They began their family while stationed in Groton, Conn. Marilyn gave birth to Paul and Cathy, before being transferred to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The family traveled the world together, living in San Diego, Calif., Spain, Brunswick, Pennsylvania, back to San Diego, Calif., and finally back to Brunswick to settle, in 1983. Joy, fun, adventure and lifelong friends were made at every duty station. As they traveled, church was vital to Marilyn. She worked in church offices, participated in United Methodist Women, and taught Sunday school. Marilyn led countless committees and served on countless others. Especially of note at the Brunswick UMC, Marilyn served on the Building Committee for the church built in 1988. Brunswick was so important to Marilyn. In the late ’70s, Marilyn ran the soup kitchen at St. Pauls. In the ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s she volunteered at Meals on Wheels, Mid-Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Volunteer Transportation Network, and the Respite Care. She drove for Meals on Wheels and VTN, until Alzheimer’s made it impossible to carry on. She was always ready for a road trip to a reunion, a campground, or to photograph a bison in Yellowstone without getting trampled. After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, she was ready for another trip to a mission project. She and Sam joined a team of folks from Bath and Brunswick UMCs, going to New Orleans, La., five times over as many years, to rebuild after the devastation. They did labor required to gut and rebuild homes for families. One visit, they were invited to the home of a seamstress/tailor who could once again live and work out of a building they had put back together and painted. At the time, they were working on rehabbing another home that would reunite a couple with their teenage son. He had gone to live with relatives, because their house wasn’t safe. When work in New Orleans, La. finished, Marilyn, with the team, transitioned to the United Methodist Economic Ministry. They improved and eliminated substandard homes in Northern Maine, one at a time, for several years. Sure, she had paid jobs too. She worked at the Topsham Town Hall. She fawned over babies and toddlers at a daycare and changed their diapers. She worked as a secretary in a military office and a church. She had also been a religious education coordinator, after college. Marilyn loved to paint. With friends at the Casco Bay Art League, she aimed to capture the essence of the area with her art. Marilyn loved her kids. She reluctantly tolerated uncounted reptiles, amphibians, and rodents in the house. (She adored and spoiled the dogs.) Occasionally, when kids weren’t sick, a sick day was given for an assignment that needed to be finished. She was always on their side, better or worse. And she was always on standby to help create the best Halloween costume, help with a diorama, edit a term paper or resume, or paint wedding favors. Everyone loved Marilyn. Along with her husband, children, and grandkids; family and friends everywhere recognized her heart of gold. Even the amazing Hospice workers from Chans grew to love Marilyn in the short time they cared for her (they likely love all those they care for). From September until her death, Meghan, Joey, Annie, Michelle, and Holly looked after her. They played Elvis, bathed her, did her nails, brushed her hair, took her vitals, prescribed medicine and more. Marilyn was better loved by the family that watched over her 24 hours a day, because of what Hospice taught them. Because of the love, care, kindness and expertise offered by Chans, Marilyn’s last days were exceptional, dignified, comfortable, and better than her family could have hoped. If there is a loved one whose days on earth can be counted, Chans Hospice should be invited to hold both the patient and the family in their hearts and arms, because nobody could help better, at a time like this. It’s hard to say goodbye to someone who loved so, and who was so loved. A service for Marilyn will be on Dec. 2 at 2 p.m., at her beloved United Methodist Church in Brunswick. To leave a note or share a memory please visit http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Chans Home Health and Hospice in Brunswick.

