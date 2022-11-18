Donna Lee (MacElman) Warner 1947 – 2022 BATH – Donna Lee (MacElman) Warner left us in the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, for some in-depth conversations with loved ones she has been missing. Tired of all the folks who kept messing up her genealogy work, she has gone to figure it all out for herself! Donna was born Dec. 20, 1947 and grew up on Orr’s Island. After marrying and having three awesome children, who had even better grandchildren, she went and saw the world. It wasn’t until 2015 that she came home to be with family and friends for the final years of her life. We have opted to let her explain who we all are at Ancestry.com There will be a graveside burial in the spring. Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »