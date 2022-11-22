Schuyler Leroy Fairfield Sr. 1930 – 2022 WISCASSET – Schuyler Leroy Fairfield Sr., 92, longtime Wiscasset resident, passed away on Nov. 19, 2022. Visiting hours will be from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 25, at Daigle Funeral Home in Bath, Maine (and a Masonic service will start at 7 p.m. at same location). A celebration of Schuyler’ life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the church fellowship hall. Condolences may be made online at http://www.daiglefuneralhome.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.