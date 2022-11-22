Schuyler Leroy Fairfield Sr. 1930 – 2022 WISCASSET – Schuyler Leroy Fairfield Sr., 92, longtime Wiscasset resident, passed away on Nov. 19, 2022. Visiting hours will be from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 25, at Daigle Funeral Home in Bath, Maine (and a Masonic service will start at 7 p.m. at same location). A celebration of Schuyler’ life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the church fellowship hall. Condolences may be made online at http://www.daiglefuneralhome.com.

