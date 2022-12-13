community meals

FRIDAY

St. Anne’s Knights of Columbus Drive-Thru Fish Dinner, includes baked haddock, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, peas, a roll and dessert. 5 to 6 p.m. St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Cost: $12. No seated service at this time. For more details, visit gorhamknights.org or call 653-9506.

SATURDAY

Baked Bean Supper, 5 to 6 p.m. Peoples United Methodist Church, 310 Broadway, South Portland. Cost: $10 adults, $6 ages 12 and under. Contact: 799-1413.

