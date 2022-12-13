BANGOR

Waterville unit returns from Southwest deployment

One hundred twenty five soldiers of Maine’s 488th Military Police Company recently returned from a 13-month deployment to the Southwest border.

Capt. Garrett Clark, commander of the 488th, said he was “proud of the performance, dedication, and discipline” the soldiers of the 488th showed during, noting “our unit represented the State of Maine, the National Guard, and the U.S. Army in a positive light, creating lasting impressions on Customs and Border Protection, the local community, and Army leadership. We are thankful for the support shown by our families and friends, and are happy to be home for the holidays.”

Gov.Janet Mills commented, “On behalf of all Maine people, I am proud to welcome these brave men and women home and to thank them for their service which has kept our state and nation safe. My deepest gratitude is also with the Maine service members who remain deployed around the world.”

The unit departed in October 2021 on a federal Title 10 mobilization in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Advertisement

LEWISTON

Lewiston, Skowhegan-based engineer unit changes hands

The 136th Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC) held a change of command ceremony Nov. 6, in which Capt. Russell Boynton turned over command of the unit to incoming commander Capt. Timothy Kelley.

Boynton has held the position for the last three years and will be transitioning to a staff position with the 240th Regional Training Institute in Bangor.

Kelley returns to the 136th after seven years with other units. He began his career in the Maine Army National Guard 17 years ago by enlisting as a carpentry and masonry specialist while still attending high school and was assigned to what was then B Company, 133rd Engineer Battalion in Westbrook, Maine (now the 262nd Engineer Company) and later the 136th in Lewiston.

SCARBOROUGH/STATEWIDE

Memorial Scholarship established for Air Force JAG alumna

A scholarship is being established in memory of Maine Law Alumni, the late Captain Morgan Lisa Taylor, a Judge Advocate General Officer in the Air Force Academy who was killed in an automobile accident in November.

Taylor was a 2019 graduate of the University of Maine School of Law, where she received the Faculty Award for Trial Advocacy for outstanding performance in her trial advocacy courses. A Phillipsburg, N.J., native, she earned a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University and moved to Maine in 2016 to attend Maine Law while living with family in Scarborough.

The scholarship to Maine Law is being established in Morgan Taylor’s memory. Donations are accepted through Gofundme to benefit the nonprofit University of Maine School of Law Foundation.gofund.me/9571c5e5.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: