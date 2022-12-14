HOLLIS – Travis R. Harmon, 27, husband of Chelsea and father of Jack, passed away on Dec. 11, 2022.

A graveside service will be held on Friday Dec. 16 at 11 a.m., at South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery. Please dress casually.

Please visit the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.