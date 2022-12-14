HOLLIS – Travis R. Harmon, 27, husband of Chelsea and father of Jack, passed away on Dec. 11, 2022.

A graveside service will be held on Friday Dec. 16 at 11 a.m., at South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery. Please dress casually.

