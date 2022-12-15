Wolongevicz joins WPD

The Westbrook Police Department recently welcomed its newest officer, Kerry Wolongevicz, to the force along with her K9, Desi.

Wolongevicz is a veteran officer with 12 years of full-time law enforcement experience. She was a police officer in New York state for six years, and spent the last six years as an officer with the Brunswick Police Department.

She has been a patrol officer, K9 handler, detective, school resource officer, crisis negotiator and community policing officer.

The department also is in the process of bringing aboard Wolongevicz’s K9 partner, Desi, a 4-year-old black Lab. Desi is certified in drug detection, tracking, evidence detection and area searches for humans.

Ethos growing

Ethos|VONT of Westbrook, an employee-owned multiplatform branding and digital marketing agency, recently announced it has added seven new employees to the company, growing its team to 61 employees, a 13% increase since 2020.

Additionally, the agency announced a series of promotions.

“During the pandemic, many of our clients quickly shifted their marketing efforts to measurable online and digital tactics – a trend that continues today,” Chief Marketing Officer Glenn Rudberg said in press release. “That demand leveraged our skill sets and provided expansion opportunities for specific service areas within our company, and with that came the need to hire. We have been fortunate. While filling positions has proven difficult for so many, our multifaceted company culture and diverse mix of clients has allowed us to attract some amazingly talented people.”

Food truck Friday

Isaac’s Place will be at Westbrook Community Center on Dec. 16.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 13 , 1972, that Rosalyn Randall, daughter of Mrs. Wilma Randall of Portland (formerly of Westbrook) and the late D. Walter Randall, on Dec. 2 had received a doctor of veterinary medicine degree with honors at Michigan State University. Randall was a 1968 Westbrook High School graduate.

