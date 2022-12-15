Gift a Buxton 250 tee

Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road, has a limited number of Buxton 250 T-shirts for sale in sizes small, 2X and 3X. All sizes are $5 each and would make a great Christmas gift.

Residents interested in purchasing a shirt can stop by Town Hall during regular business hours.

Buxton celebrated its 250th birthday in August.

Donate bottles for heat aid

A town program, Keep the Heat On, would appreciate receiving the community’s returnable bottles and cans.

Keep The Heat On provides heating assistance to Buxton’s senior citizens on fixed incomes who are unable to meet the rising costs of heating fuel, according to the town. It is overseen by a committee appointed by the Select Board.

In addition to money collected from donated returnables, the program accepts monetary donations throughout the year. Checks can be made payable to Keep The Heat On and mailed to 185 Portland Road, Buxton, Maine, 04093.

Tagged Clynk bags can be picked up at the Town Hall. Once full, bags may be dropped off at the Transfer Station or any participating Hannaford with a Clynk drop-off area.

For more information, call Town Hall at 929-5191.

