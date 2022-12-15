Winter driving tips for seniors

A speaker from AAA will present a program on winter driving at 11 a.m. Dec. 28, at Lakes Region Senior Center, 40 Acorn St.

The senior center is located in the Little Falls Activity Center. This free event is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Sponsor a family for the holidays

The town of Gorham offers a Christmas assistance program to those who would like to adopt a family for the holidays.

“As the holidays approach and with the current economic conditions, we start thinking about families that need a little extra help to get through the holiday seasons,” a posting on the town’s website says.

Community groups, families or individuals who would like to help out should call the town clerk’s office at 222-1670 before the holidays and ask to sponsor a family. You will be given a “wish list” from a family along with the children’s ages and clothing sizes.

Help with heat available

Along with the need for holiday assistance, low-income families and the elderly struggle to heat their homes each winter. The town’s Gorham Heating Assistance Fund, supported by donations, assists people with heating fuel.

The town urges residents and local businesses to contribute to the fund – 100% of the funds received go directly to those in need, an announcement said.

For more information, contact Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors at 222-1670 or email [email protected]

Church clothes closet

The Mission of Hope Clothes Closet will be open 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Cressey Road Church, 81 Cressey Road.

The closet offers free clothing of all kinds and sizes to those in need. It is open the first and third Saturdays each month. For an emergency, call 839-3111.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 13, 1972, that PFC Keith Hamblen, his wife and their son were to come from Fort Bliss, Texas, to spend the holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hamblen of Libby Avenue.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Treasury Department reported on Dec. 8 that the U.S. public debt was $31,310,795,117,652.48.

