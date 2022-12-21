Scarborough’s Friday Night S’more Socials will return in the new year.

The socials, sponsored by Scarborough Community Services and held at the municipal ice rink near Wentworth School, feature skating, music, free hot cocoa and s’mores. If weather conditions make skating unsafe, the socials will be moved to the Community Services Hub on Payne Road for indoor play and activities.

The socials will take place Jan. 13, 27 and Feb. 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For more info visit the Community Services page on the Town’s website, scarboroughmaine.org.

