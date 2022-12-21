KENNEBUNK – Former Louisville, Colorado, City Manager and Maine native, Heather Balser is Kennebunk’s new town manager.

Following a 30-minute closed-door session on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the select board voted unanimously to hire Balser. Her three-year contract begins Feb. 6 and winds down Dec. 31, 2025.

Raised in Portland, Balser is a graduate of Bates College, where she earned a degree in economics. She earned a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Colorado Denver.

“We are very excited about this,” said board chair Shiloh Schulte following the vote.

“She very much has a vision for the future and has a track record of being results-oriented and goal- driven,” said board vice chair Kortney Nedeau in a telephone interview Wednesday. “She’s an open book. She (was) calm, and comfortable with anything we asked her, she understands Maine and we are really looking forward to having her. She wasn’t scripted; she presented as who she is.”

Balser worked for Louisville, a community of 20,000 with 200 full-time and 250 part-time and seasonal employees, for 24 years. She was named assistant city manager in 1997, became deputy city manager in 2009 and city manager in 2017. She resigned in August 2021 and is currently the interim chief resiliency officer in Greeley, Colorado.

During her tenure in Louisville, Balser was instrumental in building an expanded recreation and senior center and acquiring an open space parcel, according to the Colorado Hometown Weekly newspaper, which noted Balser was crucial in managing recovery from 2013 floods, advancing an affordable housing development, and adopting the city’s first strategic plan.

“Heather is a very hard-working type of person,” Louisville Mayor Ashley Stolzmann told the Colorado Hometown Weekly in the 2021 story. “She never takes credit for her accomplishments but is always working behind the scenes to try and help our community get the very best outcomes.”

“Based on her experience and how she answered interview questions I was really impressed with her seemingly effortless ability to organize and prioritize,” said Kennebunk Select Board member Leslie Trentalange. “She was just kind of no-nonsense, but forthcoming and friendly. I think she’ll be a fantastic addition to our town.”

There were 50 initial applicants. Balser was selected from among five finalists that included Joshua Avila of Rhode Island; Marguerite Fleming, employed by the town of Falmouth; Freeport Town Manager Peter Joseph; and Indiana native David Johnston.

The five finalists came to Kennebunk for two days of interviews, tours and a meet-and-greet with the public in mid-November. There were interviews with the select board, a seven-member citizen panel, and a staff interview panel, followed by a tour of the municipality.

“She has a lot of experience and her whole style is very professional, but she is also very warm,” said board member Miriam Whitehouse, who said Balser was among her top three choices of the five finalists, and quickly rose to the top. “She has a very calm, sure hand. This is a leader who will lead by example.”

Balser will earn a starting salary of $165,000 annually, will have a $5,000 relocation expenses allowance, and up to $2,500 a month for three months in housing assistance, said Interim Town Manager Bryan Laverriere.

Whitehouse said she believes Balser is the individual the town needs. She said Balser gave thoughtful complete answers to questions. “Her record speaks for itself,” said Whitehouse. “The breadth of experience she brings to us is wonderful.”

Mike Pardue, who served as town manager for six years, is now town manager in Wells.

Kennebunk worked with Texas-based Strategic Government Resources; a national recruiting firm hired in June, to help them find a new town manager.

“She’s a straight shooter and a hard worker,” said Nedeau, and noted Balser’s Maine roots. “A lot of our economic drivers are different from where she’s coming from, but at the same time, to have a passion for where you are going before you get there is exciting. I am excited for the people of Kennebunk to meet her. She is such a breath of fresh air.”

