Roberta Simonton, 88, of Kennebunk, passed away Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, 2022, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough following a period of failing health.

Roberta was born Dec. 12, 1933, in Kennebunk, the daughter of Clement and Mamie E. Wakefield Simonton, and attended Kennebunk schools.

Always a hard worker, she began her working career at an early age with Kent Cleaners, The Sea Spray, where she worked in the kitchen, and the GlenMor Restaurant.

When she wasn’t working, she loved watching her TV programs and cream horns, playing with her great-grandkids, family card nights, and splitting her own wood.

She is survived by her son David Huff and his wife Debbie of Kennebunk, two grandchildren Josh Huff and his wife Katie, and Jen Diaz and her husband Chris, and two great-grandchildren, Avrey and Connor Diaz, all of Kennebunk, along with a wide circle of extended family.

An hour of visitation was held 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. Interment followed in Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Community Outreach Services, PO Box 1175, Kennebunk ME 04043, in Roberta’s memory.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit Roberta’s book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St,. Kennebunk.

