The Greater Portland Chapter of the Maine Genealogical Society is offering a free online (Zoom) meeting on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m.

The guest speaker will by Roberta Ransley-Matteau of the Osher Map Library who will present “Getting By: The Immigrant Working Class on Main Street in Biddeford, 1880-1932.” The program is about immigrant groups, primarily Irish, Greeks, Albanians, and Chinese, who worked in textile mills as well as owning or working in small businesses.

Ransley-Matteau will focus on Dennis Delany as an illustration of the times. Delany came from Ireland and is an example of a struggling immigrant trying to “get by”. In addition to tracing his family, Ransley-Matteau covers his various occupations (baker, laborer, restaurant “keeper”). He usually got into trouble with the law for smuggling rum, organizing illegal boxing matches, and dog fights. He also was a champion boxer. Delany was reported a lot in the Biddeford Daily Journal which is where she found a lot of information about him. She will also discuss some organizations that were active during the time like the Know-Nothing Party which was anti-immigrant.

To register for this free program, email [email protected]

