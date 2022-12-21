BIDDEFORD — Dwight T. Dean, 70, of Biddeford, Maine, passed away at Southern Maine Health Care on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

He was born in Shelby, Montana, on July 4, 1952, son of George and Ruth (Brophy) Dean. At a young age his family moved to Polson, Montana, where he was educated in the local school system, and graduated from Polson High School, Class of 1971.

Dwight enlisted in the United States Marine Corps serving his country for eight years, and then spent an additional 12 years in the Marine Reserves. It was during his time in the Marines that he met the love of his life, Yvette Doyon, at Camp Lejeune. They married in 1972, at Notre Dame Church in Saco. While Dwight was a reservist he began working at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. He was known for his strong work ethic, and remained under their employment until his retirement.

There were many things in Dwight’s life that brought him joy. He had a passion for gardening, chopping is own firewood, raising chickens and rabbits. He also enjoyed going on hunting trips. He was a true outdoorsman.

Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed.

He is survived by: his wife of 50 years, Yvette Dean; four children, Yvonne Hougham and husband Alan, Anna Simon, Sean Dean and wife Jen, Emily Kus and husband Ted; as well as 12 grandchildren.

A graveside service with military honors will be held in the spring at Southern Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Springvale.

