BIDDEFORD — The first candle in the Menorah, signaling the beginning of Hanukkah, was lit on Sunday Dec. 18 and will continue nightly at 5:30 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 25. Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday that marks liberation from oppression, freedom of worship, and is known as the festival of light.

On Sunday, members of Congregation Etz Chaim and others — about 60 people in all — gathered in downtown Biddeford for a ceremony to mark the beginning of the holiday which commemorates the rededication of the temple in Jerusalem by the Jewish people many years ago. The lighting of the Menorah today symbolizes the same lighting years ago that saw a meagre one-day supply of oil last for eight days.

Mayor Alan Casavant and Heart of Biddeford Director Delilah Poupore each gave a welcome. Congregation Etz Chaim Cantor Beth Strassler led blessings and songs and Heart of Biddeford provided sufganiyot — jelly filled fried doughnuts.

The Menorah has been lit annually in downtown Biddeford for the last five years. It was upgraded this season by students in the electrical technology and machining programs at Biddeford Regional Center of Technology.

The Menorah was shortened – Poupore used to have to climb a stepladder to light the electric candles manually. And it was also rewired, so candles can be turned on by the flick of a switch.

“It’s much safer now,” said Poupore.

Students Aiden Carll, a BRCOT student from Massabesic High School, and Ethan Fecteau, a Biddeford High School BRCOT student, did the rewiring, estimating it took about three classes to make the changes.

Students in the BRCOT machining program made custom covers for the switches, said instructor Mark Cadorette, on Monday, Dec. 12, when the refurbished Menorah was installed at City Square Park, ahead of the Dec. 18 lighting of the first candle.

Dana Peck, who is affiliated with the technical school, had crafted the Menorah five years ago on behalf of the Biddeford Historical Society. He took it to BRCOT for refurbishment and was on hand to see the Menorah installed.

“Thank you for making this a more welcoming place,” Poupore told those involved at the installation. She noted the annual lighting draws people from other communities, as well as within Biddeford, and said the organization is happy to consider helping mark other celebrations.

