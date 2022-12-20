OLD ORCHARD BEACH – A Florida man found unresponsive on Cascade Road Saturday night remained in critical condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland Monday afternoon after suffering traumatic injuries. Police said he may have been struck by a vehicle.

They are asking for anyone with information or who traveled Cascade Road between Ross Road and Camelot Way around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to get in touch.

The man, Jeffrey Stout, 44, of Trenton, Florida, was staying in Old Orchard Beach temporarily for work, according to a news release issued by Old Orchard Beach Police Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Old Orchard Beach Police Department at 207-934-4911 and ask for Det. Kyle Sheahan.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: