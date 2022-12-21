A nurse’s union at Maine Medical Center says the hospital’s decision to restrict some forms of paid leave is unfair and possibly illegal.

The Maine State Nurses Association, which represents nurses at the state’s largest hospital, said paid leave for bereavement, jury duty and military service was eliminated earlier this month. Paid leave for those purposes has been provided to nursing staff prior to the union’s formation last year and before the union and hospital negotiated their first contract in September.

A spokesman for the hospital acknowledged that the benefits were cut, but said the hospital was free to do so because the paid leave wasn’t discussed in negotiations that led to the contract.

Union members held a rally to protest the benefit change at the Portland hospital Wednesday morning and a union supporter, dressed as Santa Claus, delivered coal to the office of Jeff Sanders, president of MMC.

A union official said the nurses want to discuss the withdrawal of the benefits with managers and is considering filing an unfair labor practices charge against the hospital.

Maine Medical Center is a 700-bed teaching hospital and the flagship of the MaineHealth system.

This story will be updated.

