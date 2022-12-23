Lamson, Ernest “Ernie” C. 85, of Buxton, formerly South Portland, Dec. 18, in Biddeford. Visit 3-6 p.m., Dec. 28, Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland
