PARSONSFIELD – William “Buck” Buchanan, husband of Nicole, passed away on Dec. 16, 2022.

At William’s request, there will be no service. Online condolence messages and the full obituary are available at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

