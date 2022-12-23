BUXTON – It’s with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, Ernest “Ernie” Lamson, 85, of Buxton, formerly of South Portland, on Sunday Dec. 18 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford with his children by his side.

He was born in Rockport, Mass. Dec. 28, 1936, the son of Harvey Lamson and Gladys (Beal) Lamson. As a young boy, while attending school he lived in Jonesport with his grandparents during the school year and spent his summers living in lighthouses up and down the Maine coast, as his father was a lighthouse keeper in the U.S. Coast Guard. He graduated from Jonesport High School in 1955. He attended Wesleyan University in Indiana for two years, later transferring to the University of Maine Orono earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Education.

Ernie taught history at Mahoney Jr. High School, Memorial Junior High School, and South Portland High School where he retired in 1996. His love of teaching children carried over to being a track coach at the junior high, and golf coach at the high school. He was also general manager of the Firettes and the Northern Lights Drum and Bugle Corps.

As the co-owner of the South Portland Bingo Hall for over 30 years, Ernie showed that giving back to the community was as important as running a successful business. The Bingo Hall provided a platform for many non-profits, from booster clubs to civic organizations to raise funds to help their causes. The South Portland Hockey Program raised most of their startup funds at the hall, and when the Golf team was having trouble with transportation the golf boosters donated a bus to the School Transportation System to alleviate the problem. Many students also annually benefitted from the Ernest C. Lamson scholarship fund. He was an avid golfer, New England Sports Fan, and community sports booster. He was also a former member of the Lions Club.

Ernie was predeceased by his father and mother; high school sweetheart, love of his life, and wife of 54 years, Leona Grace (Beal) Lamson; brothers-in-law Hayden Feeney, Dale Crowley, Clifford Johnson, and sisters-in-law Carlee (Beal) Feeney, Christine (Beal) Alley.

He is survived by his sister, Dorothea Crowley of Addison, brother-in-law, Napoleon “Polie” Beal of Jonesport, sister-in-law, Jane (Beal) Johnson of Jonesport, brother-in-law, Allen Alley of Jonesport; children, Dean Lamson and his companion Mary Ellen Rioux of Buxton, Paul Lamson and his wife Sylva of Scarborough, Nancy (Lamson) Shook and her husband Eugene of Hollis and Gary Lamson and his wife Heidi of Hollis; his grandchildren, Angela, Jeremy, Courtney, Amy, Ashley, Whitney, Danielle, Larry, Samantha, and Jacob; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed by his golfing buddies and special friend, Pam Hartley.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and other members of the care team at Southern Maine Health Care that took care of him in his final weeks.

Visitation will be Wednesday Dec. 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Burial will be announced in the spring.

To view Ernest’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.