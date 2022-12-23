BOWDOIN – Vera A. (Slaughter) Dentico, 93, of Bowdoin, passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2022 at the Lamp Memory Care in Lisbon.

She was born in Sarasota, Fla. on June 20, 1929 to Charles O. and Alberta Slaughter. She was the youngest of two siblings who have predeceased her. In June 1947, she graduated from Charlotte High School, in Punta Gorda, Fla.

From humble beginnings, she warmed the hearts of all who ever met her. She joined her sister Dorothy, a registered nurse, in Biddeford, finding work in the textile industry at the Pepperal Mills. In the winter of 1948, she met a World War II veteran named Savario “Sam” Dentico. Sam and Vera were wed on June 25, 1949 at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Biddeford. Sam and Vera raised two sons, Charles Domonic and Robert Anthony.

In 1960 Vera began a long career in the shipbuilding industry initially at Hyde Windlass as an expediting clerk in which her primary job was in ship valve buying. Later, Hyde Windlass was incorporated into Bath Iron Works where Vera became the lead valve buyer and was referred to by co-workers as “Queen of the Valves”. Her 33-year career came to a close with her retirement on Jan. 21, 1994.

Vera enjoyed traveling to Florida with her husband and sons. After her retirement, she and Sam set off on numerous travel adventures and soon became “snowbirds” traveling to Punta Gorda, Fla. annually in their RV. After her husband passed away, she spent her summers here in Maine and winters in Florida.

She was an accomplished artist in oil paintings, playing cribbage, gardening, doing volunteer work at the Maine Hunger Prevention Center in Brunswick and a Loss and Grief mentor. Her most favorite thing to do was to spend time with family and friends and hosting years of lobster family bakes at her home.

Vera was predeceased by her husband of 56 years on June 19, 2005; her sister, Dorothy Henairre of Florida and brother, Ollie Slaughter of Mechanicsburg, Pa.

She is survived by her son, Charles and his wife Sherrie Dentico of Bowdoin and son, Robert and his wife Sue Ellen Dentico of Wiscasset; four grandchildren, Michelle and her husband Peter Dorman of Litchfield, Chrystal Dentico and her partner Nate Leland of North Reading, Mass., Michael Dentico of New Portland, and Nicholas Dentico and his partner, Stephanie Boucher, of Montpelier, Vt. Her great-grandchildren include Maxwell and Jackson Dorman of Litchfield, Ryan Greene and Roxie Fulgham of Brunswick, and Ellie and Tucker Dentico of New Portland; two great-nephews, Eddie and Orin Webb and families of Charlotte County Florida.

Many thanks to the dedicated staff at the Lamp Memory Care in Lisbon for their wonderful care of Vera.

A graveside ceremony will take place at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery at 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta on Dec. 30, 2022, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Lisbon.