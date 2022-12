Town employees’ party

Buxton Town Hall will be closed from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, for the employees’ Christmas party.

Transfer station closed Jan. 3

The town’s Transfer Station will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 3, for the New Year’s holiday. Curbside trash pick up will not be affected.

