NEW HIRES

Portland Gastroenterology Center has added three new providers to its practice. Dr. Matthew Grunwald, Vicki Cook and Kate Rossiter all started this fall, bringing the center’s staff to 13 doctors and seven nurse practitioners.

Grunwald is board-certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology, and is a graduate of Williams College in Massachusetts and Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University in New York. He completed his fellowship in gastroenterology and hepatology at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Cook worked as a nurse in emergency medicine for many years before receiving a Master of Science degree from Husson University in Bangor. She has been a practicing family nurse practitioner since 2019.

Rossiter’s background in medical care includes experience as a nurse for an inpatient medical-surgical unit. She then obtained her Master of Science in Nursing from Simmons University in Boston. From there, she moved to home care settings and has also worked as an adjunct instructor for the University of Southern Maine’s nursing program.

Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital has expanded its cardiology practice with the addition of Dr. Ellen Gallant. She brings over 25 years of postgraduate training and hospital-based cardiology care experience to her new role. Galland is board-certified and holds a medical degree from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York. She has completed various residencies and fellowships in internal medicine, cardiology and interventional cardiology.

PROMOTIONS

Natasha McCarthy has been promoted to executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Houlton-based Katahdin Trust Co. She previous was vice president and human resources director, and held various other positions since joining the community bank as a human resources assistant in 2009. McCarthy is a graduate of the University of Maine at Presque Isle and the Northern New England School of Banking in Durham, New Hampshire. She also has recently earned a graduate certificate in human resource management from Husson University.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Camden National Corp., the parent company of Camden National Bank, has appointed Robert Merrill to the board of directors. Since 2011, Merrill has been a director of Camden National Bank. He serves as president of Merrill Furniture in Ellsworth and is a director of Merrill Blueberry Farms. He also is a member of the Northern Light Maine Coast Capital Campaign for a new birthing center, and a former board member of Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, where he served as treasurer, vice chair and chair.

The Maine Jewish Museum in Portland has named three new members to its board of directors: Nicole (Nikky) Jacobson, Ben Bornstein and Marcel Polak. Jacobson is an educator and fundraiser who currently provides strategic direction as the campaign manager at Colby College and its $750 million “Dare Northward” campaign. Bornstein works as an attorney in Portland. Polak has spent most of his career in environmental education and land conservation, and was a co-founder and first executive director of the Mahoosuc Land Trust in the Bethel area.

