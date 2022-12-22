NEW HIRES

The Finance Authority of Maine has hired Bert Audette as chief information officer. He brings more than 25 years of IT management experience to the quasi-independent state agency, which provides financial solutions to help Mainers pursue business and educational opportunities. Prior to joining FAME, Audette was dean of information technology at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor.

The Mitchell Institute has hired Alex Carrier Hitchcox as external relations associate and operations coordinator. Among her responsibilities, Hitchcox will partner with the institute’s president and CEO to manage projects, coordinate logistics related to board activities, and assist with data management and fundraising. Her prior experience includes nearly 10 years at the University of Southern Maine, most recently as associate director of admissions. Hitchcox received her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies with a focus on public health at the University of Richmond.

PROMOTIONS

The Finance Authority of Maine has made several promotions. Jay Beck, who formerly held an accountant position, has been promoted to commercial loan officer. He previously worked as an analyst at a Portland-based expense management company. Shelly Desiderio, formerly chief accounting officer, has been promoted to director of finance. She brings 30 years of experience in finance and accounting matters to the position. Scott Weber, who previously served as senior credit officer, has been promoted to senior credit and risk officer. He has over 26 years of credit and lending experience. In addition, Jennifer Cummings, director of business, has taken on additional responsibilities in overseeing FAME’s business finance programs. Before coming to FAME, she worked as a commercial loan officer at a Maine lending institution.

RECOGNITIONS

Hill Way Home Watch and owner Leslie Young have earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the fourth year. The NHWA is an industry standards organization for home watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada. Hill Way, based in Cape Elizabeth, provides visual inspection services for vacation and primary homes in communities including Cumberland, Yarmouth, Falmouth, Portland, South Portland, Scarborough, Cape Elizabeth, Saco, Biddenford, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Wells.

Financial adviser Sophie Halpin of Portland-based Back Cove Financial recently obtained a Certified Financial Planner professional designation. The credential shows that financial services professionals have met extensive training and experience requirements and are committed to the CFP board’s ethical standards. Halpin also holds the Chartered SRI Counselor designation, recognizing commitment to sustainable, responsible impact investing.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The Ogunquit Museum of American Art has added three new members to its 2023 board of directors: Cynthia Fenneman, Philip Morgan and John Shapiro. The museum has also made a change to its executive committee, naming Karyn S. Morin as the new treasurer. Fenneman was formerly the CEO of American Public Television, one of the nation’s leading producers of top-rated public television shows including “America’s Test Kitchen,” “Jacques Pepin” and “Midsomer Murders.” Morgan is the retired former president and CEO of Morgan Construction Co. in Worcester, Mass., which designs and manufactures rolling mill equipment for the worldwide metals industries. Shapiro has more than 35 years of experience in the banking and energy industries. Most recently in July 2021, he was appointed to the board of directors for Sprague Resources.

