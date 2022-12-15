NEW HIRES

Maine Family Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Lewiston, has named Dan Clarke as its new president and chief executive officer. Clarke has been in the credit union industry since 1988 and has held a variety of roles, including president/CEO at what is now Maine Solutions Federal Credit Union. He most recently served as senior vice president, member experience, at a large credit union in New Hampshire. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southern New Hampshire University and his master’s degree in finance from the New England College of Business.

Christopher Haynes has joined the Bangor-based Lynch Family of Companies as vice president of operations. Haynes will be responsible for managing a range of Lynch business lines in the logistics industry, including moving and storage, delivery and records management. He brings 20 years of logistics leadership experience to the role, including work with the U.S. Marine Corps, PepsiCo and Nestle. Haynes has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Massachusetts.

Blake WrightColliers, an international investment company that provides commercial real estate services, has hired Blake Wright as an associate in its Portland office. He comes to the role with a background in multifamily investment sales, as well as banking and mortgage lending. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Maine in Portland.

Taylor V. James and David Phelps have joined Portland-based Spinnaker Trust as assistant portfolio managers. James comes to Spinnaker Trust with a decade of experience in wealth management, most recently with Vigilant Capital Management, where she was a client relationship associate. Prior to that, she was at First Republic Bank Private Wealth Management in Boston. James earned a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College. Phelps, a certified public accountant, joins Spinnaker Trust from ReVision Energy, where he worked as a project finance analyst. Before that he worked at Baker Newman Noyes, a Portland-based accounting firm. Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree from Bentley University in Boston and an MBA in finance from the University of Maine.

PROMOTIONS

HM Payson, a financial advisory firm headquartered in Portland with offices in Brunswick and Damariscotta, has made two promotions. David Hines was promoted from director of research to deputy chief investment officer. In his new role, Hines will manage the firm’s team of research professionals and oversee all investment-related activity within client portfolios. Hines is also a managing director at the firm. He joined the firm in 2003. In addition, Benjamin Michaud was promoted from head of equity research to director of research. He will lead all individual stock and bond analyses and run the firm’s weekly investment policy meetings. He joined the firm in 2011.

APPOINTMENTS

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors has elected LuAnn Ballesteros, vice president of external and government affairs for The Jackson Laboratory, as board chair. Ballesteros’ two-year term will begin on Jan. 1, and the current chair, Clif Greim of Frosty Hill Consulting, will serve as past board chair. Bob Montgomery-Rice, president and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank, will serve as first vice chair. Ann Robinson, partner and chair of Pierce Atwood’s Government Relations & Lobbying Practice Group, has been elected second vice chair.

