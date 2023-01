Music

Jan. 6

The Collins Duo: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Holly Heist: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Chas Lester, Evan Haines, Tyler Quist: 8 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Jan. 7

Bruce Marshall: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Anthony Latini and Stiles: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Tyler Healy Band: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Jan. 8

Sunday Brunch with Sean Mencher: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Isaiah Bennett: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Jan. 11

Lazzlo Family Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Jan. 12

Anni Clark: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Moore Wild Lynch: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Jan. 13

Cattle Call: 6:30 p.m., $5, Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Bryan Frates Band: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Upheavy: 8 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Ongoing

Karaoke with Jake Foster: 7 p.m., Thursdays, Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

