YARMOUTH – George Frank Giese died on Dec. 9, 2022 at the age of 93, in Yarmouth.

He was born in Paterson, N.J. on July 8, 1929 to John and Cecelia Petrie Giese. He attended Clifton High School and graduated in 1948. He graduated from Denison University in 1952 with a B.A. in Economics. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and left the service as a first lieutenant in 1954. George went to work in the family business, Giese’s Market, located at 1651 Main Ave. in Clifton, N.J. and worked as a butcher and grocery store owner for 20 years before going to work for the United States Department of Agriculture where he worked for 30 years.

George married Antoinette DenBoer on July 11, 1959 and remained married to the love of his life for 61 years until Antoinette’s death in 2020. He lived in Clifton, N.J., Surfside Beach, S.C. and Brunswick. During his retirement years he enjoyed traveling between the three locations.

He leaves behind two children, Susan Giese Moore and George John Giese; and four grandchildren, Michael G. Moore Jr., Elise M. Moore, William Giese and Georgia C. Giese.

In his later years, George was taken care of by a wonderful group of healthcare workers from Friends at Home. After his wife’s death in March 2020, he lived with his son, George J. Giese.

Services are planned at the Yarmouth Community Center located at the rear of the Masonic Temple at 20 Mill St. in Yarmouth on Jan. 7, Saturday, at 4 p.m.

Donation in honor of George Giese can we made to Maine Chapter –

Alzheimer’s Disease and

Dementia Maine Chapter

(alz.org)

