BOCA RATON, Fla. – Emile Joseph Dumont Jr. of Boca Raton, Fla., and formally of Brunswick and Augusta, Maine, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Carol (Bechard) Dumont, five children, eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Emile was born in Augusta on Jan. 25, 1931, the first son of Emile J. Dumont Sr. and Hilda (Dumont) Dumont. He grew up in the Sand Hill area of Augusta and had many aunts, uncles and cousins who lived nearby. He was very proud of his extended family and of his French heritage. Due to the untimely death of his father in 1937, Emile spent his early grade school years at the Sacred Heart Academy in Jackman, Maine. This French convent school was referred to as a school for “Womenfolk without their husbands”. This time away from his family was a very difficult period in his life. He returned to Augusta after a few years to complete his education.

In 1950, Emile joined the Air Force and was stationed in the Kansas City, Mo. area. It was there he met his future wife Janice Claire Wood. They were married Feb. 10, 1951, in Kansas City. Together they had five children, Raymond, John, William, Annette, and Andrew. The Dumont family moved around, living in Landsberg, Germany, Kansas City, Mo., Alexandria, Va., and finally Brunswick, Maine. After his discharge from the Air Force in 1954 with the rank of Technical Sargent, he went back to school to study aviation electronics. He was employed by the government in a civil service capacity for most of his career. His work for the US Navy as a P3 electronics technician at the Brunswick Naval Air Station brought him back to his beloved state of Maine in 1968. In 1972, Emile’s wife Janice unexpectedly passed away. In spite of this tragedy, the family persevered. After his first four children graduated from high school in Brunswick, Emile and his youngest son moved to Bermuda where he continued his work for the Navy until retiring in 1988.

In the spring of 1988 Emile married Carol Bechard, who was also originally from Augusta. They enjoyed 34 years of marriage, living first in Portsmouth, NH, and then moving to Boca Raton, where they resided until his death. Carol’s dedication to Emile was a blessing not only to him, but to his children. She stood by his side for 34 years, her love, sense of humor, patience, and commitment enriching his life.

One of Emile’s greatest enjoyments was attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He was an avid supporter of organized sports and could often be seen on the sidelines cheering them on. In his retirement years, he enjoyed golf and downhill skiing, both of which he continued into his eighties!

Emile is survived not only by his wife Carol, but by his five children, Raymond and his wife Saundra of Independence, Mo., John and his wife Stephanie of Bailey Island, William and his spouse Sara of Dallas, Texas, Annette (Dumont) Heideman and her husband Don of Boise, Idaho, Andrew and his wife Lisa of Charleston, SC. In addition, he left eight grandchildren, Brett (Pamela) Dumont, Emily Dumont (Keith) Harmon, Melissa Carlman (John) Cannon, Derek Carlman, Eric (partner Crystal) Heideman, Courtney Dumont, John Heideman and Christopher Dumont. He also had five great grandchildren, Alexandra Dumont, Tristan Dumont, Cooper Heideman, Carson Heideman and Sierra Harmon.

Emile is also survived by his brother Kenneth Dumont and his sister Nancy Bechard; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Gerine Reagan..

Interment will be in the spring at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Brunswick, Maine. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.