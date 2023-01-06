FALMOUTH – Louise Hazel (Beaumier) Baker of Falmouth passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2023 with her family by her side.
The daughter of Gertrude and Philip Beaumier, Louise was born on April 2, 1932 in Portland.
Louise is survived by many relatives including her daughter, Marie Gurall of South Portland, her son, Edward “Tom” Baker and his wife Stephanie of Falmouth, her daughter-in-law, Diane Baker of Portland, and her daughter, Nancy Baker Miller of Yarmouth
A Celebration of Life service for Louise will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m., at The First Parish Congregational Church on Main Street in Yarmouth.
Arrangements are with Jones, Rich, and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland.
A complete obituary can be read at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com where online condolences may be shared with her family.
