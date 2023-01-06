Baker, Louise Hazel (Beaumier) 90, of Falmouth, Jan. 1. Service 1 p.m., Jan. 14, The First Parish Congregational Church, Yarmouth. Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.
