Marvelous Melvin, the pampered pet pig of Buxton, has entertained visitors over the holidays, owner Chelsea Waller reports. People have contacted her via social media asking if they can visit Melvin and bring him treats like pumpkins. “He loves people,” Waller said. The pig’s number of Facebook followers is up from 682 last month to 733 now. Melvin is a a Mangalista swallow belly pig. File photo

Generosity rises

Donations to the Buxton Toy Box rose significantly in 2022.

The number of children receiving gifts during the holidays climbed to 117 in 2022 from 86 in 2021, representing a change of 36%. The number of families served rose to 47 from 38, a nearly 24% uptick.

Volunteers started the Toy Box program in 1995. Donors have included individuals, businesses, clubs, libraries, schools and the Narragansett Number One Foundation.

The program is administered through the select board office with Mia Dodge serving as program director and Carolyn Snell as chairperson of the Toy Box Committee, according to last year’s town report.

 

