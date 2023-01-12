Generosity rises

Donations to the Buxton Toy Box rose significantly in 2022.

The number of children receiving gifts during the holidays climbed to 117 in 2022 from 86 in 2021, representing a change of 36%. The number of families served rose to 47 from 38, a nearly 24% uptick.

Volunteers started the Toy Box program in 1995. Donors have included individuals, businesses, clubs, libraries, schools and the Narragansett Number One Foundation.

The program is administered through the select board office with Mia Dodge serving as program director and Carolyn Snell as chairperson of the Toy Box Committee, according to last year’s town report.

