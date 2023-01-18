Exhibits/Galleries

Jan. 26

“Hidden Stories” artists talk: 6 p.m., exhibition by artists Kate Cheney Chappell and Annie Lee-Zimerele. Contact [email protected] for accessibility accommodations. University of Southern Maine Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Music

Jan. 20

Barney Martin: 6:30 p.m., $5, Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

King Memphis: 8 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Lexi James: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

The Rough & Tumble: 8 p.m., $20, Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. stonemountainartscenter.com

Jan. 21

The Steve and Erik Show: 6:30 p.m., $5, Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

12/OC: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Denny Breau and Carol Noonan: 8 p.m., $40, with Duke Levine and Kevin Barry. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. stonemountainartscenter.com

Jan. 22

Stuart and Jay: 10 a.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Isaiah Bennett: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Jan. 25

Lazzlo Family Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Jan. 26

Jimmy Macisso Trio: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Jan. 27

Flash Allen: 6:30 p.m., $5, Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

The Cover Tones: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Juke Joint Devils: 8 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Dustbowl Revival: 8 p.m., $30, Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. stonemountainartscenter.com

Ongoing

Karaoke with Jake Foster: 7 p.m., Thursdays, Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

