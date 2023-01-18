Hires, promotions, appointments

Linda Morton-Hebert joined Skowhegan Savings as the community branch manager in their Portland business center. Morton-Hebert has several years of mortgage lending experience and previously worked at Society Mortgage, also in Portland.

Abdulkadir Ali of Portland, Lennie Burke of Brunswick, Erin Clark of Westbrook and Aaron Frederick of Gorham are the newest volunteer members of the Maine Community Foundation’s Cumberland County Grantmaking Committee. Burke, formerly in the banking and retail energy industries, serves on the board of MidCoast Redevelopment Association. Clark is a grant manager at the John T. Gorman Foundation and is a board member of Sexual Assault Response Services of Southern Maine. Frederick is in business and leadership development and management consulting with Dialogos and Generative Capital.

Lauri Kinser was hired by Fontaine Family real estate at their Scarborough office. Kinser has 19 years of bank management experience and over 11 in real estate. She holds a broker’s license and is affiliated with the National Association of Realtors, along with the state association.

Pat Barendt was hired as an architect at Simons Architects in Portland. He brings over a decade of experience.

Mercedes Garcia Orozco joined Maine College of Art and Design as assistant director of student life with a focus on diversity, equity and belonging. She previously worked as a family liaison at Charlestown High School in Boston.

Michael Traister is the managing director at the Portland law firm of Murray Plumb & Murray. He joined the firm in 1995 and served as a chairperson of the firm’s Construction Group and co-chairperson of the Litigation and Trial Practice Group. Lauren Weliver was hired as an estate planner. Weliver worked as a clerk for the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, an administrator for the Maine Judicial Branch and has practiced law at two other Portland law firms.

