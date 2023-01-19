BRIDGTON – The Lakes Region Area lost an icon. George R. Kimball, 84, of Bridgton, passed away on Saturday Jan. 14, 2023 from a brief struggle with liver cancer. Family stood by him in his home as he peacefully transitioned to his next adventure. God the Father, God the Son, God the Holy Spirit, his grandson Kyle Kipikas, and his many friends and family who passed before him undoubtedly greeted him with a “WELL DONE”.

George was born May 19, 1938 to Byron and Ella (Berry) Kimball in the original Bridgton Hospital on Main Hill. He graduated from Bridgton High School in 1956 and remained in Bridgton his entire life. Everyone knew “George”.

George became a salesman for Fuller Brush which ultimately led to his 34-year career as a very successful Prudential Insurance Agent. That was back in the day when the insurance agent actually came to your house to collect the monthly premiums! He long ago worked for Lackey Funeral Home in Bridgton, but he was most well known as the owner/operator of Kimball Ambulance Service for 30 years. George (and family) provided endless hours of availability to serve the needs of the community. This would be why his beloved cabin cruiser which was seen cruising Long Lake was named “KNOT ON CALL!” His dry sense of humor was second to none!

George was active in the First Congregational Church, Bridgton UCC serving on the hospitality committee, as a deacon for two terms, and as a trustee for two terms. His faith and community were very important to him.

As a dedicated 59-year member of The Oriental Masonic Lodge #13 in Bridgton, George was Past Master 1969-1970 and served on the financial committee until the time of his passing. Masonic members called him “The Rock”. He also was a member of the Kora Shrine Temple in Lewiston for 50 years.

George was dedicated to his wife of 64 years, Marilyn E. Kimball, and they led a very active life. They both enjoyed a lot of laughs and fun which included: skiing (alpine and cross country), snowmobiling, skating, DANCING every weekend, road-trips across the country (New Orleans being his absolute favorite), and of course BOATING!

George is survived by his wife, Marilyn E. Kimball; daughter, Kelly J. Kipikas, daughter, Jody L. Kimball; grandson, Kendrick Kipikas and his fiancé Natasha Estes (and stepson Wade); cousin Pamela King, cousin Susan King, cousin Peter Berry; and nephew Kevin Kyjack.

Notably, George’s greatest loss was his grandson Kyle Kipikas who passed away in 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 29 at The First Congregational Church, 33 South High St., Bridgton.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco. http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

First Congregational Church Bridgton UCC,

33 South High St.,

Bridgton, ME 04009

