WISCASSET – Diana D. Dickson, 73, of Wiscasset, passed away Jan. 15, 2023, after a brief illness.

Diana was born Nov. 23, 1949, in Bath, the daughter of James A. Betts and Marion E. Betts (Clouture).

Diana attended Bath Schools and was a graduate of Morse High School class of 1967.

In 1967 she met the love of her life, Paul T. Dickson. They settled in his hometown of Wiscasset and raised their family. They had three children, Bruce, Kimberly and Michael.

During her early years Diana worked at Bath Memorial Hospital and J Brush. Over the years she would go on to have various jobs. Working was truly a passion she wore well.

Diana was predeceased by her husband, Paul; parents James and Marion; sisters Marion (Betty), Linda, Norma Jean, James, Joe, Donnie and Dicky.

Diana was survived by her three children, Bruce, Kimberly and Michael; sisters Marcia, Kathleen, Margaret and Barbara Jean; her four grandchildren, Christopher, Cody, Nathaniel and Jacob; two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Ava; and many nieces and nephews; as well as great-nieces and nephews.

For all that have shown their support, know that it’s been truly appreciated.

A celebration of Diana’s life will be held at a later date and that date will be announced at a later time.

