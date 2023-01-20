PITTSTON – Barry S. Moore Sr., 66, passed away on Jan. 12, 2023, after an 18-month battle with mesothelioma.

Barry was born in Bath and grew up in Five Islands. He graduated from Morse High School in 1974. He worked at Bath Iron Works for a short period before embarking on a 20-year career in lobster fishing. He returned to Bath Iron Works in 1997 and worked as an outside machinist until his retirement in 2019.

In 1999, Barry became pastor of Five Islands Baptist Church. Barry loved his church family dearly and always felt it a privilege to serve in his hometown.

Barry was a wonderful husband and father and cherished his time with his family. He and his family’s most beloved times were spent simply enjoying each other’s company. Through the years, Barry enjoyed four-wheeling, kayaking, biking, and spending time in the sun. He loved taking drives with Barbara, including their frequent trips to visit loved ones or explore new places together.

Barry leaves behind his wife, Barbara; and four children, BJ, Kalib, Abigail, and Danica; as well as many loving extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. at Five Islands Baptist Church, 6 Schoolhouse Rd., Georgetown.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at http://www.daiglefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to

Five Islands Baptist Church,

P.O. Box 384,

Georgetown, ME 04548

