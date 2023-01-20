PITTSTON – Barry S. Moore Sr., 66, passed away on Jan. 12, 2023, after an 18-month battle with mesothelioma.
Barry was born in Bath and grew up in Five Islands. He graduated from Morse High School in 1974. He worked at Bath Iron Works for a short period before embarking on a 20-year career in lobster fishing. He returned to Bath Iron Works in 1997 and worked as an outside machinist until his retirement in 2019.
In 1999, Barry became pastor of Five Islands Baptist Church. Barry loved his church family dearly and always felt it a privilege to serve in his hometown.
Barry was a wonderful husband and father and cherished his time with his family. He and his family’s most beloved times were spent simply enjoying each other’s company. Through the years, Barry enjoyed four-wheeling, kayaking, biking, and spending time in the sun. He loved taking drives with Barbara, including their frequent trips to visit loved ones or explore new places together.
Barry leaves behind his wife, Barbara; and four children, BJ, Kalib, Abigail, and Danica; as well as many loving extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. at Five Islands Baptist Church, 6 Schoolhouse Rd., Georgetown.
Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at http://www.daiglefuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to
Five Islands Baptist Church,
P.O. Box 384,
Georgetown, ME 04548
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.