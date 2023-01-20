FREEPORT – We extend an invitation to friends and family to join us at St. Jude’s church for a celebration of Steve’s life. Per his wishes, our family is holding a celebration of life gathering instead of a traditional funeral. We invite you to join us as we share our favorite stories and memories about Steve. Please come prepared with funny or uplifting stories to share, be ready to toast with some Barq’s root beer, and wear your finest Hawaiian shirts if you have them.

St Jude’s Church Hall

134 Main St.

Freeport, Me

Saturday, Jan. 28

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

