FREEPORT – Michael W. Hildreth, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 20, 2023.

Services and a complete obituary will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes. To view Michael’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

﻿

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.