BATH – Stuart Ross passed away on Jan. 3, 2023, at the age of 89.

He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 17, 1933, to Larry Ross and Evelyn Klein Ross.

Stuart graduated from The High School of Music and Art in Manhattan, and received his bachelor’s degree in Art and Design, from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He spent two years in service to the United States’ Army, then returned to the University of Michigan on the GI Bill for his master”s degree. It was there that he met and married his wife, Nan (Thayer) Ross.

Stuart taught Painting and Design, at the University of Michigan, The Rochester Institute of Technology, Nazareth College, Rochester, N.Y., Colby College in Waterville, and Maine’s Senior College. His paintings, many of them landscapes of Maine’s inland waterways, appeared in many galleries and collections. Stuart also designed book covers for The University of Michigan Press, University of Chicago Press and Pendragon Press.

He was an avid outdoorsman, and with his wife, Nan, hiked, sailed, camped, and climbed mountains. Stuart also built decks and stairways, cabins and houses, musical instruments and sailboats, and painted, always painted-until Parkinson’s disease severely limited his activities.

Stuart died at home, surrounded by family and friends. He kept his considerable intellect, his curiosity, and his wonderful sense of humor, to the very end.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nan Thayer Ross; his daughters Jennifer Cohen and Lyla Ross; his grandchildren Margarita Cohen and Zakaria Hassan; his sister Myrna Margolin and her children, Jody, Beth and Lawrence, and their sons, his great-nephews, and by his nephew Preston Thayer and niece Marjorie Och.

Special thanks from Stuart’s family to the wonderful hospice team at Mid-Coast Hospital, who made it possible for Stuart to spend his final days peacefully, at home with his family.