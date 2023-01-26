‘Souper seniors’ social opportunity

Buxton Centre Baptist Church, 938 Long Plains Road, hosts a Souper Seniors Social Luncheon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday except on holidays and in inclement weather.

It’s an opportunity to meet new friends, join a card game or play cribbage, work on puzzles and have a cup of coffee. A lunch of soup, sandwiches, fruit, veggies and dessert is served at 11:30 a.m.

Adults of all ages are welcome. For more information, call the church at 929-3011 or visit buxtoncentrebaptist.faithlifesites.com.

Coffee hour

The Buxton Recreation Department is offering a free get-together for adults with light refreshments from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays through March 14 at Buxton Town Hall. Chat, play games and enjoy coffee.

Donations are recommended. For more information, call 929-4730.

