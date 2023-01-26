NEW HIRES

Sarah Sachs has been named president of KFS Mortgage Co., a Waterville-based lending corporation and subsidiary of Kennebec Savings Bank. Sachs brings extensive experience in residential mortgage, retail banking and small business lending to her new role. Most recently, she served in key roles at other banks as a vice president and mortgage lending manager. She also serves as commissioner and treasurer of the Augusta Housing Authority, a member of the board of directors of the Augusta Teen Center, and president of Howell House. She is a member of the Maine Association of Mortgage Professionals and an affiliate member of the Kennebec Valley Board of Realtors and Greater Portland Board of Realtors.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital has hired Caitlin Sloan as a midwife in the Portland hospital’s Northern Light Mercy Midwives service. Sloan holds a master’s degree in nurse-midwifery from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing, as well as a bachelor’s degree in public health from Mount Holyoke College. Prior to joining Northern Light, she worked as a full-scope nurse-midwife for Central Maine Medical Center and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, both in Lewiston. She is certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board and is a member of the American College of Nurse-Midwives.

Patrice Currie has been hired as nutrition director at SeniorsPlus, the Lewiston-based Area Agency on Aging serving Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties. Previously, she worked for 11 years as director of food services at Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland, and held a variety of other positions in the food and hospitality industry. In her new role, Currie will oversee Meals on Wheels at SeniorsPlus, which last year served almost 200,000 meals to 1,300 people.

PROMOTIONS

Shireen Shahawy has been promoted to director of sales and marketing for OceanView at Falmouth. After joining the retirement community in 2021 as assistant director of sales and marketing, she now succeeds Gloria Walker, who will continue to work as a sales consultant at Cumberland Crossing by OceanView, a sister community. Shahawy’s prior experience includes executive director of the Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ, a Portland nonprofit. Prior to that she was an independent marketing and communications strategist, and owner of Shahawy Communications.

Drew Oestreicher

Drew Oestreicher has been promoted to principal of Spinnaker Trust, a nondepository financial trust company in Portland. He was previously a senior vice president and senior client adviser. Oestreicher joined the firm in 2013 and has nearly three decades of financial services experience. A certified exit planning adviser, he has held positions with Chase Manhattan Private Bank, UBS and Portland Global Advisors.

Portland law firm Murray Plumb & Murray has named Sage Friedman a director and shareholder. He has served with Murray Plumb & Murray since 2017 and focuses his practice on business and corporate law and commercial real estate law. Friedman earned a J.D. summa cum laude from the University of Maine School of Law, and also holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management and bachelor’s degree in economics from Vassar College.

Accounting and advisory firm Baker Newman Noyes has promoted Dan Gayer and Julie Paquette to principals in its Portland headquarters. Gayer joined the firm’s tax practice in 2011, and has served clients in a variety of industries, particularly technology, manufacturing and distribution. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Harvard University and a law degree from the University of Maine School of Law. Paquette began her career in BNN’s assurance practice in 2006, and specializes in the health care and nonprofit industries. She also participates in training and mentoring for staff. Paquette earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. Joseph’s College.

