PORTLAND – Mary Ann (Basso) Viola, 78, of Portland, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She was born Aug. 22, 1944 in Portland, the daughter of William and Mary (Leary) Basso.

She and her brothers, Skip and Buddy, were raised Catholic by their loving mother, grandmother and uncles. She attended St Joseph Grammar School and graduated from Cathedral High School. She graduated from SMCC with her associate degree in nursing. She was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph Church.

For over 40 years, Mary Ann worked at Mercy Hospital, where she worked first as an LPN and then an RN, on a post-surgical floor. She made many lifelong friends. She continued her monthly dinners with these friends for many years after she retired from Mercy.

Mary Ann loved her grandchildren more than anything else in this world. She was so proud of all of their accomplishments. She was a faithful fan of all of her grandchildren’s athletic events. She was lovingly known as “Nanny” or “Nan” by not only her family, but by many friends and parents who attended these events.

She was an avid fan of the Boston Celtics, New England Patriots, and Boston Red Sox. She had a passion for cooking and feeding the souls of family and friends. She also enjoyed watching movies, reading, and swimming in her pool. In her earlier years, she was an enthusiastic candlepin bowler.

She is survived by three children, Patrick R. III and wife Debra, Juliann (Viola) Murphy and husband Ken (Andover Mass.), Jeffrey and wife Julie; brother, William F. Basso; grandchildren Nicholas Viola and fiancée Brittney Wright, Aarika (Viola) Stevens and husband Nate, Patrick R. Viola IV, Caroline Murphy, Eleanor Murphy, Amy Viola, and Sara Viola. She was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her first great-grandchild.

Mary Ann was predeceased by a brother, Louis A. Basso.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at St Peter’s Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland on Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.; followed by a burial at Brooklawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements are with Jones, Rich, & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, the Arthritis Foundation,

or the ALS Association.