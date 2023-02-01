GARDINER – James “Jim” Montell, 90 years old, of Gardiner, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 29, 2023.

James was born Feb. 24, 1932, in Newark, N.J. and he grew up in Bloomfield. He was the youngest child of an Italian immigrant family, and his parents were Nichola Montello and Rose Purcell Montello. Due to the generosity of a beloved uncle during his childhood, Jim learned to be generous and giving his time to other people.

After graduating from Bloomfield High, he enrolled at University of Miami (Fla.). Soon after, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and fought in Korea from 1952 to 1954. During his time in the war while living in the bunkers, he was one of very few infected that miraculously survived hemorrhagic fever and as a result was discharged to light duty.

After leaving the service, he went back to University of Miami (Florida) where he met Faye Goldberg Montell, who he affectionately referred to as his “top draft choice”. He left the university with his bachelor’s degree in Education with a Concentration in Social Studies. In 1956, Jim and Faye married and started their life in Florida. Later, they came to Maine with their newborn daughter, Susan, to visit the in-laws and decided to make it home.

After working at several capacities, Poland Spring Job Corp, Sears, and others, he became a teacher at Gardiner Area High School. He taught for eight years as a math and history teacher, served as freshman football coach and would give his time to officiate for several sports such as baseball and football. As a teacher, he was so beloved by his students. He firmly believed that everyone should have a chance to succeed, so he never failed a single student. He would stay late after school to give a student that extra time they needed. He always loved his students and wanted to know all about their lives. To this day, students recall their time in high school with Jim and how memorable and influential a teacher he was. It was clear he left a lasting impression on so many people. During this time teaching, he worked as the rec. director in Hallowell in the summers.

Jim worked most of his career as a Highway Safety Coordinator for State of Maine’s Dept of Public Safety. He taught defensive driving and was tasked with demonstrating the “Seatbelt Convincer” while working with multiple groups to help make Maine roads safer.

Shortly after arriving at his teaching position, he and his wife Faye, started a career in the antiques business. Faye was eventually a full-time dealer who also planned and promoted the antique shows with her brother, Hayden Goldberg. Jim took to the profession quickly and soon was promoting and managing antiques shows throughout the Central and Southern Maine area year-round. As a show promoter for more than 50 years, other than family, he loved nothing more than his loyal antiques dealers. He treated them like extended family and knew them professionally as well as personally. He was the first to host an antique show at the Augusta Armoy on New Year’s Day which allowed the show to take on a life its own and became extremely successful for many decades. In his retirement years, he enjoyed driving for General Courier making deliveries throughout New England. He would say when he got a call, “I got a hot one!”

Jim and his wife were big Red Sox fans and always stayed true. Faye and Jim always loved dogs, especially border collies. Jim enjoyed travelling with his family whether it’s the Islands or Spain, Italy, Ireland and Bermuda. He was a travel buddy for his son, Alan visiting car shows all over New England. He was a member and board member of the former Temple Israel of Gardiner, and he was a long-standing member and past board member of the Temple Beth El in Augusta. He was a former member and a chairman of the Gardiner Planning Board. Jim was involved with the Gardiner Rotary during the time Ken Curtis was Governor and the two became fast friends.

He always enjoyed a good cannolo, a good cigar and considered himself the “luckiest guy in the world”.

Besides his parents, Jim was predeceased by his brothers Lawrence Montello, Theodore Montello, Nicholas Montello and sisters Clementine Montello Waters an Eleanor DeMatteo Mooney (born Montello). Jim is also predeceased by his wife, Faye Goldberg Montell and his sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Hayden Goldberg.

Jim is survived by his children Susan Montell of Gardiner, Alan Montell of Randolph, Karen Montell and husband Donald Brown both of Gardiner, and survived by grandchildren all of Gardiner, Zachary Montell and his partner Bethany Burgess, Garrett and Eliana Brown, Aaron, Renata, Juliana and Yana Montell; as well as his great-granddaughter, Aubrey Montell.

Friends, neighbors, and colleagues may visit at the family home, 127 Dresden Ave. on Wednesday Feb. 1 and Thursday Feb. 2, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Augusta Armory on Western Avenue Friday Feb. 3, 10 a.m. with a burial service graveside at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta directly following.

Shiva (Memorial prayers) will be held on Saturday Feb. 4, Sunday Feb. 5, and Monday Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. at the family home at 127 Dresden Ave. in Gardiner.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, http://www.staplesfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kennebec Valley Humane Society or Boys, Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley

or charity of your choice.