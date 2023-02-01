BRIDGTON – Robert T. McCarthy, 90, of Bridgton, died early Sunday morning, Jan. 29, 2023 at his home in Bridgton with his wife and all his children present.

He was born on Dec. 28, 1932, in Bristol, Conn., a son of Thomas V. and Mary E. (Jones) McCarthy. He attended local Bristol schools, Cheshire Academy, and later earned a degree from Hartford State Technical College in Hartford.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Bob served his country for four years at the end of the Korean War.

Bob’s career in engineering saw him with Connecticut Power and Light, Charles T. Main Engineering in Boston, Mass., Burns and McDonnell Engineering in Kansas City, Mo., and Parsons Engineering in California. These businesses took Bob and his family across the United States and the world enjoying each place along the way.

They settled in Maine at a year-round cottage on Long Lake in Bridgton that they purchased in 1991, entertaining family and friends for years. In 2013 they sold the cottage and moved to a property nearer one of their sons.

Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed family gatherings, baseball and classical jazz.

Bob is loved by his wife, Julia of Bridgton; children, Patricia A. Miele and her husband, Ben of Holliston, Mass., Michael R. McCarthy of Bridgton, Julia Summers and her husband, John of Manchester, N.H., Maura J. Fitts and her husband, Jonathan of Framingham, Mass., and Kevin T. McCarthy of Bridgton; grandchildren, Katherine Kistner and her husband, Peter, Matthew Miele and his wife, Miranda, Christopher Miele, Amber, Devan and Tristen Summers, Geoffrey and Jonathan Fitts.

He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Norma M. Anderson.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the St. Joseph Church in Bridgton. Spring interment will be at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Bristol, Conn. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home in Casco where tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.