Contractor needed to address high-crash intersection

Gorham is seeking bids to improve the intersection of Brackett Road and Saco Street.

A pre-bid conference for contractors was held Tuesday. Bids must be submitted by 10 a.m. on Feb. 14 at the town clerk’s office. They will be opened and read publicly.

The state considers Brackett Road and Saco Street a high-crash intersection with 13 accidents there in each of the past two years and 11 in 2020.

Triad meeting Feb. 8

The Gorham/Windham/Westbrook Triad will meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Gorham Police Department, 270 Main St. A pharmacist from Hannaford is a guest speaker.

Triad is an organization of senior citizens, businesses, agencies and law enforcement to promote the well-being and safety of senior citizens.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Feb. 7, 1973, that Police Chief Cortland Tice said his department would operate without a sergeant after Sgt. Gary Ross resigned Jan. 12, but the department was to hire another officer.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Treasury Department reported on Jan. 26 that the U.S. public debt was $31,457,696,210,437.44.

